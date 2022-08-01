Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 246,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 623,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

