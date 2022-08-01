Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,592,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 188,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.