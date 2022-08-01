Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,603,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $14.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

