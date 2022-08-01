Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 561,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 244,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 495,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.71 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

