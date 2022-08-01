Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $547,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $159.10 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $207.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.