Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 10,831.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 197,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sunoco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sunoco Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SUN opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.49. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

