Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $744.20 million during the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

QUAD opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

