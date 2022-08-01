Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $744.20 million during the quarter.
Quad/Graphics Price Performance
QUAD opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.74.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
About Quad/Graphics
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
