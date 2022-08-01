QUAI DAO Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $180,994.11 and $91,481.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00628743 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.
About QUAI DAO
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.