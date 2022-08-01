QUAI DAO Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $180,994.11 and $91,481.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00628743 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.