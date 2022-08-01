QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is SFE Investment Counsel’s 3rd Largest Position

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,328 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

