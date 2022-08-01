QuinStreet (QNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.59 and a beta of 1.02. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

In other news, Director James R. Simons bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 22.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 85,075 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $696,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,360 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

