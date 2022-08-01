Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Cut by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of RTX stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
