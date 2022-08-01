Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
