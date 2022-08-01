Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Increased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
