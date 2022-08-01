Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Increased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $93.93. 48,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,472. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

