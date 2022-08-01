RealFevr Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealFevr has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $19,782.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00626019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.

RealFevr Coin Trading

