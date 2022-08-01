Refinable Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $250,594.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00628228 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017408 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001770 BTC.
Refinable Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
