Refinable Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $250,594.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00628228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

