Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.