Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.