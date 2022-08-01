Relite Finance Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $313,703.87 and approximately $8.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00616589 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015699 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00037042 BTC.
Relite Finance Profile
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Buying and Selling Relite Finance
Receive News & Updates for Relite Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relite Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.