Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,769 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($33.36) price target on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.73) target price on Relx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($26.87) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) target price on Relx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.51) price objective on Relx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,511.75 ($30.26).

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

LON REL opened at GBX 2,429 ($29.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £46.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3,192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,240.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,281.22. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,474 ($29.81).

Relx Cuts Dividend

About Relx

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Relx’s payout ratio is 62.76%.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.