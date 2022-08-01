renDOGE Price Up 6.9% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $209,608.45 and approximately $52.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00626560 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001771 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

renDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.