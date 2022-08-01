renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $211,036.55 and $41.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00616589 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00037042 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

