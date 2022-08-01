Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.50.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$9.50 to C$10.25.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$12.50.

7/22/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.00.

7/22/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

7/19/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$11.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

7/7/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$10.00.

7/6/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$11.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$9.50.

7/4/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.30 to C$12.60.

6/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

6/28/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$11.50 to C$9.50.

6/23/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to C$11.30. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.84. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,720,100 shares of company stock worth $17,286,152.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.