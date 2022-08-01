Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 31st (ASTL, BKQNY, BLCO, BXRBF, CNA, COTY, EA, EME, MHK, NABZY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 31st:

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. to $154.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating.

