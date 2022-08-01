ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Down 1.0 %

RMD stock opened at $240.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.11. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.80.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,264,845 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.