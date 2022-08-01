Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,655 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.