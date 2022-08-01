Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

