Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,610 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.