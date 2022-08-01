Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,710,000 after acquiring an additional 938,454 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

