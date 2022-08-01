Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $954,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,160,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 437,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,511 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 354,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 55,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSST opened at $49.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $50.96.

