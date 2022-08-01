Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of CION Investment worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,546,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,280,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CION opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $531.99 million and a PE ratio of 8.41. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, CEO Mark Gatto bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at $360,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 20,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,129. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

