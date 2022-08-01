Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.94.

NYSE SYK opened at $214.75 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

