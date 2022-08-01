Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $1.47 Million Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 372,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 14,600 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About The Container Store Group

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.