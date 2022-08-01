Retireful LLC Acquires New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 12.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.