Retireful LLC Acquires New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Hess comprises 2.8% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $86,126,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Hess by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after acquiring an additional 786,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

NYSE HES opened at $109.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

