Retireful LLC Buys Shares of 3,235 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $95.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.