Retireful LLC Buys Shares of 3,235 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of VLUE opened at $95.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.72.
