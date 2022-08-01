Retireful LLC Invests $653,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

