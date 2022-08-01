Retireful LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Charter Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of Retireful LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $31,777,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $426.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.50 and a 200 day moving average of $523.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $655.68.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

