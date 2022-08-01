Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 1.7% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $36.80 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

