Retireful LLC Takes Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 1.5% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 306,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 1.0 %

FDL stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.