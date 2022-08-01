Revain (REV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $609,545.00

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. Revain has a market capitalization of $97.68 million and $609,545.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004410 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00131602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

