Reviewing InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 7.68% 15.14% 3.55% Orchid Island Capital N/A 18.97% 2.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $6.41 million 4.25 $250,000.00 $0.06 49.84 Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 4.23 -$64.76 million ($1.08) -2.98

Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Orchid Island Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Orchid Island Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

Orchid Island Capital has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.99%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Risk & Volatility

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

