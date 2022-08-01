Reviewing Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) & VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics -1.20% -2.75% -1.97% VolitionRx -15,827.93% -148.44% -91.08%

Risk and Volatility

Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

97.4% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Myriad Genetics and VolitionRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $690.60 million 3.07 -$27.20 million ($0.12) -219.83 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,213.26 -$26.82 million ($0.52) -3.90

VolitionRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myriad Genetics. Myriad Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Myriad Genetics and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 1 1 0 0 1.50 VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats VolitionRx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer. The company also offers Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test, a RNA expression tumor analysis for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; EndoPredict Breast Cancer Prognostic Test, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; Precise Tumor, a solution for precision oncology; and Prequel Prenatal Screen, a non-invasive prenatal screening test conducted using maternal blood to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus. In addition, it provides Foresight Carrier Screen, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring; and GeneSight Psychotropic Mental Health Medication Test, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other mental health conditions. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Illumina, Inc. and Intermountain Precision Genomics for an offering of germline and somatic tumor testing services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

