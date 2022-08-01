Reviewing SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28% SolarEdge Technologies 7.78% 11.59% 5.64%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 291.57 -$6.00 million N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies $1.96 billion 10.11 $169.17 million $3.12 114.93

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and SolarEdge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and SolarEdge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarEdge Technologies 1 5 19 0 2.72

SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $351.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.87%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

