REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

REVV (REVV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $512,132.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,337.86 or 1.00006363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00130273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

