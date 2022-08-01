Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,321.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHUHF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Shares of RHUHF stock remained flat at $26.38 during trading hours on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Stories

