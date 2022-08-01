Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Ring Energy Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of REI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. 40,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $278.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

