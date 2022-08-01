Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($72.29) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($65.30) to GBX 5,300 ($63.86) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,924.50 ($59.33) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,184.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,500.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.80 billion and a PE ratio of 455.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 221.63 ($2.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($585,180.72). In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($585,180.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

