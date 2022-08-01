Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 4,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,924.50 ($59.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 455.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,184.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,500.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.67) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($585,180.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

