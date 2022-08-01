Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Purchases £485,700 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($585,180.72).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,924.50 ($59.33) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,184.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,500.96. The stock has a market cap of £79.80 billion and a PE ratio of 455.97.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 221.63 ($2.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rio Tinto Group

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

