Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Purchases £485,700 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($585,180.72).
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,924.50 ($59.33) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,184.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,500.96. The stock has a market cap of £79.80 billion and a PE ratio of 455.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 221.63 ($2.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
